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Buck Country Music News

ERNEST dives into the ‘Deep Blue’ with third album

todayMarch 27, 2026

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ERNEST’s ‘Deep Blue’ (Big Loud)

ERNEST’s third studio album, Deep Blue, will be here May 1, featuring the title track and “End of the Night,” which are both out now. 

Like his debut album from 2019, Deep Blue draws inspiration from the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

“I want to say thank you to the fans that have been here since the Local Only days. If you are new here, thank you for joining the ride,” ERNEST says. “Most importantly, I want to thank the ocean and the islands. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them. I found myself in that Caribbean water and will always call it home away from home.”

The 13-track album includes the previously released “Lorelei” and “Boat Named After You,” as well as four songs he didn’t write, which is a first for the singer/songwriter.

Here’s the complete track listing for ERNEST’s Deep Blue
“Lorelei”
“Edge of the U.S.A.”
“What a Little Rain”
“Lucky”
“Quit While We’re Behind”
“Somewhere in the Caribbean”
“End of the Night”
“Waste a Day”
“Deep Blue” 
“If I’m Not Careful”
“Same Moon”
“Boat Named After You”
“Time Is a Thief” (featuring Lukas Nelson) 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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