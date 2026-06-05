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Buck Country Music News

ERNEST, Ella Langley, HARDY and more raise $445K for Second Harvest

todayJune 5, 2026

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Ella Langley & ERNEST (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A group of now-legendary songwriters came together Tuesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium to raise nearly half a million dollars for Second Harvest Food Bank. 

Ella Langley headlined the night, which was organized by Nashville native ERNEST and started with a guitar pull.

ERNEST, HARDY, Lee Thomas Miller and Dean Dillon offered George Strait’s “The Chair,” Jamey Johnson’s “In Color,” Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” and HARDY’s “McArthur,” among others.

Ella’s intimate set drew from her second album, Dandelion, including a duet version of “Loving Life Again” with its co-writer, ERNEST.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the way this event has grown and evolved, even just over the last few years,” he says. “It’s one of my favorite nights of every year that really captures the heart of our songwriting community. Thank you to Ella, HARDY, Lee, Dean, and everyone who made this night possible – we’ll see you next year.”

Including this year’s $445,000, ERNEST has raised more than $1.18 million since taking over Music City’s annual Stars for Second Harvest show.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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