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Buck Country Music News

ERNEST, HARDY, Zach Top and more raise thousands to feed the hungry in Middle Tennessee

todayApril 14, 2026

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ERNEST at the 2026 CMA Triple Play Awards at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum on April 13 (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zach Top, HARDY, Vince Gill and Tracy Lawrence all turned out Monday to help ERNEST raise more than $207,000 at his third annual ERNvitational Golf Tournament. 

Proceeds from the event at Old Hickory Country Club in Nashville benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

“I’m proud to play a small part in supporting the work that Second Harvest does serving the community in Middle Tennessee,” ERNEST says. “I’ve seen firsthand how important it is, especially over the last years, and am grateful that our friends here in town come out every year to support it too.”

He’ll play the Stars for Second Harvest benefit at the historic Ryman Auditorium June 2.

ERNEST is currently on his Live from the South Tour, ahead of the release of his third album, Deep Blue, on May 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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