Family of 1 San Diego mosque shooting suspect says they are ‘deeply sorry for the pain and devastation’

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(SAN DIEGO) –The family of Caleb Vasquez, one of the teenage suspects involved in the deadly Monday shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, has released a statement saying they are “deeply sorry for the pain and devastation caused” and that their son’s alleged actions “do not reflect the values we raised our family with or the beliefs we hold in our hearts.”

Three people were murdered before the two suspects, aged 17 and 18, took their own lives and were found dead in a vehicle nearby, officials said

“Over the last several days, our family has been trying to process the horrific actions carried out by our son against the Islamic Center San Diego Community,” read a statement released on Thursday from Colin Rudolph, the attorney for the Vazquez family, and obtained by ABC News’ San Diego affiliate KGTV. “We want to begin by acknowledging that nothing we say or do could ever repair the damage his actions have caused. We are completely heartbroken and devastated by what has happened. We condemn these hateful and violent actions entirely.”

“As much as we mourn the child we raised and love, we mourn even more deeply for the innocent lives of Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha, and Nadir Awad,” the statement continued. “We honor and thank them for their heroic actions that day, which prevented the loss of even more innocent lives. Our hearts and prayers are with each of their families during this unimaginably tragic time.”

Abdullah, who was a security guard, Kaziha and Awad were killed in the shooting on Monday, authorities said, with investigators saying they are currently considering the incident as a hate crime.

Abdullah has been hailed as a hero for stymying the suspects, who were just 15 feet from 140 children. Kaziha, a community elder, was the first person to call 911 and Awad rushed from across the street where he lives to help when he heard the shooting, community members and advocates said.

The two suspects, aged 17 and 18, were found dead in a vehicle nearby, police said. Authorities are investigating two teenagers, Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, as the suspected attackers in the shooting.

Investigators are examining a lengthy document circulating online that is comprised of two hate-filled essays totaling 75 pages allegedly written by the suspected shooters, sources told ABC News.

Both essays promote white nationalism and express a hatred for immigrants, racial minorities and others, as well as anger toward women who prefer taller men, according to sources. Vazquez allegedly writes he is an “accelerationist” in his essay, echoing nihilistic rhetoric, sources said.

It’s unclear when the essays were actually written — a section intended to identify the “targets” is left blank, sources said.

Police are investigating how the suspects obtained firearms in the shooting, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said Tuesday. The guns belonged to the parents of one of the suspects, he said, but did not confirm if the guns were safely locked up or stored.

During searches of two residences associated with the suspects, authorities seized “numerous pistols, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, tactical gear, as well as electronics,” Mark Remily, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office, said.