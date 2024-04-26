Fantasia Barrino would love to replace Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino says she’d love to replace Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight released Thursday, April 25, Fantasia said she wasn’t aware Katy was exiting the singing competition show at the end of this season, but she would be up to replace her on the panel.

“I’m gonna be honest, I would love to,” Fantasia, who won season 3 of the series 20 years ago, said. “I think that those kids, when they’re coming into the game, I think that they need somebody to come in and not only show them how to sing a song, but how to handle the business because it’s a lot.”

Fantasia continued by explaining how exactly she’d help the contestants strike that balance.

“Just having somebody to say, ‘Hey, make sure you have this, make sure you have that. OK, sing this song, sing that song.’ Getting to know them, their upbringing, what makes you want to sing, why do you love this, why do you want this? So, I would love to do it. I would be up for it,” Fantasia said.