AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Fantasia Barrino would love to replace Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge

todayApril 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino says she’d love to replace Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight released Thursday, April 25, Fantasia said she wasn’t aware Katy was exiting the singing competition show at the end of this season, but she would be up to replace her on the panel.

“I’m gonna be honest, I would love to,” Fantasia, who won season 3 of the series 20 years ago, said. “I think that those kids, when they’re coming into the game, I think that they need somebody to come in and not only show them how to sing a song, but how to handle the business because it’s a lot.”

Fantasia continued by explaining how exactly she’d help the contestants strike that balance.

“Just having somebody to say, ‘Hey, make sure you have this, make sure you have that. OK, sing this song, sing that song.’ Getting to know them, their upbringing, what makes you want to sing, why do you love this, why do you want this? So, I would love to do it. I would be up for it,” Fantasia said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%