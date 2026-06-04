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National News

Father kills 2 daughters, their mother in Miami stabbing murder-suicide

todayJune 4, 2026

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Miami police car (tzahiV/Getty Images)

(MIAMI) — A man, woman and two girls were found stabbed to death in what investigators believe is a murder-suicide in Miami.

Investigators said they believe 42-year-old Ryan Charles Whiten killed 46-year-old Melanie Lauren Hyer, 11-year-old Savannah Whiten and 8-year-old Sienna Whiten before taking his own life, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. 

Ryan Charles Whiten was the biological father of Savannah Whiten and Sienna Whiten, and Hyer was the girls’ mother, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Doral Police Officers responded to a residence in Miami-Dade for a welfare check on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers entered the residence when they arrived on the scene to find a woman, man and two girls all unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office. All four individuals suffered stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau investigation is currently leading detectives to believe this incident was a murder-suicide. Investigators are continuing to work closely with the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation remains active,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. 

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Written by: ABC News

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