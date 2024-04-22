AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Five people, including at least two kids, mysteriously found dead at home in Oklahoma City: Police

todayApril 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kali9/Getty Images

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.) — Five people — including at least two children — have been mysteriously found dead at an Oklahoma home, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City police said they were notified around 9:35 a.m. Monday and responding officers found the five bodies inside the house.

All five people had injuries consistent with homicide, police said, noting that “this wasn’t a gas-type of situation or a fentanyl-type of situation.”

“Very tragic, very sad situation,” police said.

The relationship between the five people was not immediately clear, according to police.

“We’re in the very early stages” of the investigation, police added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%