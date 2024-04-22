Five people, including at least two kids, mysteriously found dead at home in Oklahoma City: Police

Kali9/Getty Images

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.) — Five people — including at least two children — have been mysteriously found dead at an Oklahoma home, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City police said they were notified around 9:35 a.m. Monday and responding officers found the five bodies inside the house.

All five people had injuries consistent with homicide, police said, noting that “this wasn’t a gas-type of situation or a fentanyl-type of situation.”

“Very tragic, very sad situation,” police said.

The relationship between the five people was not immediately clear, according to police.

“We’re in the very early stages” of the investigation, police added.