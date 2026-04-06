Foo Fighters announce ﻿’Your Favorite Toy’﻿ in-store listening parties

‘Your Favorite Toy’ album artwork. (Roswell Records/RCA Records)

Here’s your chance to hear Foo Fighters’ Your Favorite Toy in your favorite store.

Dave Grohl and company have announced a series of listening parties for their new album held in record shops around in the U.S. on April 24, 25 and 26.

For the full list of participating locations, check out the Foo Fighters’ Facebook.

Your Favorite Toy, the follow-up to 2023’s But Here We Are, will officially drop on April 24. So far, three songs from the record have been released: “Asking for a Friend,” “Caught in the Echo” and the title track.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They’ll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.