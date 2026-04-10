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Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters release new ‘﻿Your Favorite Toy﻿’ song, ‘Of All People’

todayApril 10, 2026

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‘Your Favorite Toy’ album artwork. (Roswell Records/RCA Records)

Foo Fighters have released a new song called “Of All People,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Your Favorite Toy.

“Of all people, you survived/ When no one else could stay alive,” frontman Dave Grohl growls in the lyrics. “You know you should be dead/ But you’re alive instead.”

The Foos previously debuted “Of All People” live during a taping of the Irish performance series Other Voices. You can watch footage of that rendition streaming now on YouTube.

Your Favorite Toy, the follow-up to 2023’s But Here We Are, is due out April 24. It also includes the previously released songs “Asking for a Friend,” “Caught in the Echo” and the title track.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They’ll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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