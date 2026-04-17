Foreigner releases ‘Feels Like the First Time’ from forthcoming ‘In the Eye of the Storm’ soundtrack

Foreigner band photo (Credit: Krishta Abruzzini)

Foreigner has dropped a new live performance of their classic hit “Feels Like the First Time.”

The song is the first single from their forthcoming album, In the Eye of the Storm, the soundtrack to their 50th anniversary concert film, which was shot in New York on Ellis Island and at Brooklyn’s DUMBO House.

A video for the performance opens with an introduction by current Foreigner frontman Luis Maldonado, which includes a shoutout to Foreigner founding member Mick Jones.

“Fifty years ago, Mick Jones had a song and a vision and, along with original singer and founding member Lou Gramm, Kelly Hansen and I have had the privilege of performing this song many years all over the world,” he says. “And together, we’re very proud to present a live performance of ‘Feels Like The First Time’ from Ellis Island as a celebration of Mick’s dream.”

The video features footage of the Ellis Island performance, as well as archival clips of Foreigner over the years, with Hansen, Maldonado and Gramm all singing the tune.

The In the Eye of the Storm soundtrack will be released July 17, with the concert film expected to hit theaters sometime this summer.

The song’s release coincides with the opening of Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical at the Little Theater on Long Island University’s Post campus. The show runs April 17-26, and tickets are on sale now.