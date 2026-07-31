Former deputy convicted of murdering Sonya Massey denied early release

Donna Massey, the mother of shooting victim Sonya Massey, is comforted during a press conference at New Mount Pilgrim Church on July 30, 2024, in Chicago. Sonya Massey was shot in the head and killed in her home by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson after she called police to report a possible prowler. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Sean Grayson, the former Illinois sheriff’s deputy who was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal 2024 shooting of Sonya Massey, was on Friday denied early release by a prisoner review board.

“I am writing to confirm that the Board voted 3-0 to deny Sean Grayson’s medical release application,” an Illinois Prisoner Review Board spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “He will remain in custody.”

Grayson had asked for an early release because he has cancer. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in January, after his conviction last October.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.