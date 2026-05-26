Frank Zappa ‘ZAPPAtite’ compilation to be released on vinyl for the first time

‘ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks’ vinyl. (Zappa Records/UMe)

The Frank Zappa compilation ZAPPAtite – Frank Zappa’s Tastiest Tracks is being released on vinyl for the first time.

The record will make its wax debut on July 17. It was previously only available on CD and digital upon its original release in 2016.

The two-LP package is divided into four sections — Appetizers, Entrées, Second Course and Desserts — and is described in a press release as “an inviting entry point into the more rock-oriented side of [Zappa’s] expansive repertoire.”

“This isn’t a greatest hits album, as Frank didn’t really have ‘hits,’ per se, nor is it a ‘best of,’ since it would be impossible to fit so much awesome onto one disc,” Zappa’s son Ahmet Zappa said of the collection back in 2016. “It’s a veritable smorgasbord of musicality for the curious and a buffet of favorites for the fans.”