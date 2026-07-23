Garth Brooks’ Roots tour headed to Denver

Garth Brooks’ Blame It All on My Roots Tour (Courtesy Garth Brooks/Ticketmaster)

The second stop on Garth Brooks’ Blame It All on My Roots arena tour will take place in Denver, Colorado.

The superstar will play Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 5, after the inaugural stop in Indianapolis Aug. 20-23.

All tickets go on sale July 31, with no presales and all seats reserved, with both in-the-round and end-stage seating available. The cost is $155.25 including all fees this time, compared to $154 for Indy.

Will Garth add Thursday and Sunday shows? That seems to be the custom if it sells well, and Ball Arena currently is open on those dates.