Georgia officer charged with involuntary manslaughter after accidentally discharging gun during arrest: Court filing

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(SAVANNAH, GA.) — A now-former Georgia police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally discharged his weapon during an arrest, fatally shooting a teenager he was attempting to handcuff, according to court filings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) filed criminal charges against Derrick Harris Jr., 37, who was an officer with the DeKalb County Police Department, on Wednesday, a day after the deadly shooting.

The teen — 19-year-old Seth Jayden Eccles, of Savannah — was shot Tuesday evening in the backyard of a home in Avondale Estates, according to GBI.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents had questioned him earlier that afternoon regarding the armed robbery of a mail carrier, according to GBI. Law enforcement later learned he had an active arrest warrant and began searching for Eccles, who allegedly hid in nearby woods after being allowed to walk away following questioning, according to GBI.

After multiple 911 callers reported a suspicious person moving through the backyards of homes in Avondale Estates, Harris located Eccles in a backyard of a home, according to GBI.

Harris gave the teen verbal commands at gunpoint and Eccles complied, according to GBI. The teen was lying on his stomach as Harris attempted to take him into custody, with the officer holding a firearm in one hand at the teen’s back and handcuffs in the other, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

“During the process of attempting to handcuff Eccles, Harris accidentally fired his firearm,” the affidavit stated. “This accidental discharge resulted in the injury and death of Eccles.”

Eccles was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, GBI said.

Harris has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony, and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, according to court filings.

A second arrest warrant affidavit alleges that Harris was “consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk” and that his actions “constituted a gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would exercise in the situation.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the case will be presented to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution and review, GBI said.

Harris was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday. His bond was set at $10,000 and he has since bonded out, jail records show. Online court records do not list any attorney information for him. ABC News’ attempts to reach him over the phone were unsuccessful.

Following the charges on Wednesday, the DeKalb County Police Department said that Harris has been terminated due to “violations of laws.”

“This incident has had a profound impact on everyone involved. My thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Seth Jayden Eccles as they continue to grieve this tragic loss,” DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said in a statement. “This has also been a difficult time for the members of our department. The men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department remain committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and compassion, and they will continue to serve the people of DeKalb County with honor, service, and partnership each and every day.”

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson called Eccles’ death a “tragedy.”

“My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones as they navigate an unimaginable loss,” she said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today’s criminal charges and the termination of our officer reflect our commitment to accountability. We understand no one is above the law and that accountability is essential to maintaining public trust.”