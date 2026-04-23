Get $30 for Rod Stewart, Train, Sarah McLachlan and more with Live Nation’s Summer of Live promo

Live Nation Summer of Live 2026 (Courtesy Live Nation)

Live Nation is once again giving fans a way to enjoy live music this summer without breaking the bank.

The concert promoter is set to launch what they’re calling the Summer of Live, offering $30 all-in concert tickets to over 4,000 shows.

The promotion includes tickets for artists like Rod Stewart, Train, Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, The Fray, Sarah McLachlan, Lindsey Stirling, New Kids on the Block, “Weird Al” Yankovic and the triple bill of Toto, Christopher Cross and The Romantics, just to name a few.

The promotion runs from April 29 to May 5 at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive. After picking a show, there will be the option for tickets labeled “Summer of Live Promotion,” to add to your cart.

There’s also an option for early access for Live Nation All Access members starting Thursday, April 23, and T-Mobile members starting Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.