Get your first look at Billie Eilish in new movie ‘The Bell Jar’

Billie Eilish attends the 2024 Oscars (Disney/Chris Willard)

Maybe Billie Eilish’s video for “What Was I Made For?” was an audition for her feature film debut acting role.

In that video, Billie was dressed in a ’50s-style hairdo and outfit, and that’s the style she’s seen wearing in the first photos from the set of the movie The Bell Jar. As published by People, Billie is seen as Esther Greenwood, the young writer who is the main character of Sylvia Plath’s 1963 novel.

Billie is seen in the photos dressed for the 1950s New York City setting, wearing a short-sleeved sweater, pleated skirt, and matching heels and handbag.

The movie is directed by Sarah Polley, and stars Carey Mulligan as Esther’s mother and Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie in a yet-to-be-announced role.

The Bell Jar is Billie’s first acting role in a feature film; she made her acting debut proper in the 2023 Prime Video movie Swarm. But unlike many first-time actors, Billie has already co-directed a feature film of her own — Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live), which opened in May. Plus, she’s already won two Oscars, both for best original song.