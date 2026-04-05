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Mike FM Music News

Goo Goo Dolls cancel tour due to singer John Rzeznik’s illness

todayApril 5, 2026

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Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik performs on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026′ (Disney/Chris Willard)

Goo Goo Dolls have been forced to cancel the rest of their current Canadian tour, because singer John Rzeznik has contracted pneumonia.

A statement on Instagram says that the singer “has not fully recovered,” adding, “We are very disappointed and can’t wait to get back to Canada as soon as possible.” All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The tour, which launched March 19 with Dashboard Confessional sharing the bill, was set to wrap up April 11 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Goo Goo Dolls are next set to play five shows at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas starting May 15.

Meanwhile, the band’s summer tour with Neon Trees is scheduled to launch July 24 in Lincoln, California. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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