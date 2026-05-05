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Rev Rock Report

Graham Nash announces fall tour dates

todayMay 5, 2026

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Graham Nash (Photo by Misti Layne)

Graham Nash has extended his 2026 tour into the fall.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a set of September and October shows that include an appearance at the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, on Sept. 19,  and two nights at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, on Sept. 27 and 28.

The fall dates kick off Sept. 12 in Northampton, Massachusetts, and wrap Oct. 9 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Nash wrapped the first leg of his 2026 tour on Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is set to kick off a summer leg of the tour on July 7 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The summer leg includes some co-headlining shows with Lucinda Williams, as well as a special guest appearance at The Avett Brothers’ show July 12 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

A full list of dates and ticket information for the new shows can be found at GrahamNash.com.

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Written by: ABC News

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