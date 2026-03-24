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Rev Rock Report

Graham Nash announces new summer tour dates

todayMarch 24, 2026

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Graham Nash performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Graham Nash has extended his 2026 tour through the summer.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new set of tour dates, which include co-headlining shows with Emmylou Harris.

The new summer shows begin July 7 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and run through Aug. 4 in Alexandria, Virginia. Nash is also booked to play the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival Sept. 19 in Fredricton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Nash and Harris will co-headline three dates of the tour: July 23 in Interlochen, Michigan; July 24 in Rochester Hills, Michigan; and July 26 in Highland Park, Illinois. Nash will also appear as special guest at the Avett Brothers’ July 12 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at GrahamNash.com.

Nash will next launch a spring leg of the tour, starting April 4 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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