Guns N’ Roses perform ‘”The Spaghetti Incident?”‘ cover of ‘Black Leather’ for first time live

Duff McKagan and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Guns N’ Roses performed the live debut of their cover of The Runaways song “Black Leather” during a show in Brazil over the weekend.

The rendition, which featured bassist Duff McKagan on lead vocals, comes 33 years after GN’R originally released “Black Leather” for their 1993 covers album, “The Spaghetti Incident?”

“Black Leather” was originally written by Steve Jones and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols, before The Runaways recorded the song for their 1978 album, And Now… The Runaways.

“The Spaghetti Incident?” marked the final Guns N’ Roses album to feature McKagan and Slash, who left the band in 1997 and 1996, respectively. They later reunited with Axl Rose in 2016, and GN’R has since put out a number of one-off singles, including 2025’s “Nothin'” and “Atlas.”

Guns N’ Roses will play two more shows in Brazil before returning to the U.S. for a show in Hollywood, Florida, on April 30. They’ll launch a full U.S. stadium tour in July.