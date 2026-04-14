HARDY and his wife have their hands full with their 1-year-old

HARDY and wife, Caleigh Ryan Hardy (Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images)

When it comes to writing hit songs for himself and other artists, HARDY is an undeniable master of the craft, having penned close to 20 number ones.

When it comes to being the father of a 1-year-old, however, he’s finding there’s more of a learning curve.

“I’m just not a patient person — and that was a shock to the system for sure,” he reflects. “Like [when you’re] trying to feed this kid because you’re in a hurry and then she like takes the baby food, and then just as a joke, just spews it out of her mouth. You just have to stop and be like, ‘This is funny,’ or like ‘This is OK,’ like to not be impatient, because I don’t wanna teach her impatience.”

Rosie Ryan Hardy was born March 7, 2025, meaning she’s around the age to be picking up a major life skill right now.

“For anybody out there that has their first kid, and that kid is immobile, enjoy it, because the second that kid learns how to crawl, they’re gonna get into everything, and that’s where we’re at right now,” HARDY explains. “And it’s just constantly, constantly chasing her around and cleaning up her mess, which is amazing and cute, but golly, it’s a full-time job.”

Of course, it’s a job he shares with his wife of three years, Caleigh Ryan Hardy.

So does Rosie seem to take after her mom or her dad?

“She acts like Caleigh. She looks like me, but she acts like Caleigh. She has Caleigh’s demeanor 100%,” HARDY says.

See if you can spot the resemblance on HARDY’s socials, where the proud papa has posted at least three moments with her in the last couple weeks.