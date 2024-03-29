HARDY dug into Joe Diffie’s “old recordings from the ’90s” for ‘HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE’

HARDY‘s star-studded Joe Diffie tribute album, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE, has arrived.

The 17-track collection comprises duet renditions of some of Joe’s songs and hits, with the help of some of country music’s biggest stars, including Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Reba McEntire.

Speaking to the press ahead of DIFFTAPE‘s release, HARDY shared about the project’s genesis and how they dug back into Joe’s archived recordings for the album.

“By the grace of God, HIXTAPE number three is going to be a little bit different and it’s going to be called DIFFTAPE. We have gotten a hold of all of Joe Diffie’s old recordings from the ’90s, the actual sessions themselves,” Hardy explains.

“We have basically done what we do with HIXTAPE and we’ve taken some of Joe’s vocals out and all that, and we’ve added some of the biggest singers in country music to help him sing some of his biggest hits,” he continues. “It’s going to be bad*** and I’m really excited about it.”

HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE is out now on all digital music platforms.

Here’s the full track list for HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE: