Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour stage setup being ‘reviewed carefully,’ says tour rep

Harry Styles’ Together, Together Tour (Live Nation)

Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour, currently underway in Amsterdam, has been designed so fans have plenty of room to dance and move around. But that setup is now getting a second look to ensure that everyone has a good view of the stage.

In response to a small number of fans who complained online, a tour rep has issued a statement that has been shared with ABC Audio. “The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle,” says the rep.

“That open, free-flowing floor experience has always been an essential part of Harry’s live shows,” the statement continues. “A small area of the staging in specific floor positions appears to have had a restricted sightline. Those areas are being reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible in compliance with all safety restrictions.”

The Amsterdam portion of the tour, which kicked off May 16, is set to run through June 5. The tour, in support of Harry’s album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., arrives in the U.S. in late August.