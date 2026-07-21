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Mike FM Music News

‘Health issue’ forces Harry Styles to scrap Brazil concert

todayJuly 21, 2026

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Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour (Live Nation)

Harry Styles’ residency in São Paulo, Brazil, will be temporarily put on pause.

Live Nation Brasil announced on X, “We deeply regret to inform you that the Harry Styles show scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at MorumBIS has been canceled due to a health issue on the tour. Tickets for this show will be refunded through the same purchase channel.”

The post went on to say that Harry’s next scheduled show on Friday isn’t affected and ticket holders for Tuesday’s show will have an opportunity to purchase tickets for that show “while supplies last.”

Harry’s residency at São Paulo’s MorumBIS started on July 17 and is set to conclude on Friday. He then moves on to a six-night stand in Mexico City.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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