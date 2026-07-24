Hear ‘Golden’ singer Rei Ami’s Shark Week song, ‘Om-a-Nom’

Rei Ami of HUNTR/X performs on on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026′ (Disney/Chris Willard)

In KPop Demon Hunters, HUNTR/X singer Rei Ami fought demons while chowing down on ramen. Now, she’s singing about how sharks don’t really enjoy chowing down on people.

Rei has teamed up with actor Ken Jeong to star in a segment for Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week, and as part of that, the two have teamed up for the first ever official Shark Week anthem, “Om-a-Nom.”

Shark Week runs July 26 through Aug. 1. On July 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Rei and Ken star in K-Pop Shark Heroes, which features them diving with sharks off the coast of the Korean peninsula, in hopes of “rebranding” sharks and changing the perception of them as evil human eaters. “They’re misunderstood bad boys, like me,” says Ken.

The fabulously cheesy “Om-a-Nom” video starts off with Rei singing about how sharks are scary killers. But after Ken does a rap about the true nature of sharks, the song ends with both of them singing about how sharks are “awesome.”