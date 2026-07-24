AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Hear ‘Golden’ singer Rei Ami’s Shark Week song, ‘Om-a-Nom’

todayJuly 24, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Rei Ami of HUNTR/X performs on on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026′ (Disney/Chris Willard)

In KPop Demon Hunters, HUNTR/X singer Rei Ami fought demons while chowing down on ramen. Now, she’s singing about how sharks don’t really enjoy chowing down on people.

Rei has teamed up with actor Ken Jeong to star in a segment for Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week, and as part of that, the two have teamed up for the first ever official Shark Week anthem, “Om-a-Nom.”

Shark Week runs July 26 through Aug. 1. On July 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Rei and Ken star in K-Pop Shark Heroes, which features them diving with sharks off the coast of the Korean peninsula, in hopes of “rebranding” sharks and changing the perception of them as evil human eaters. “They’re misunderstood bad boys, like me,” says Ken.

The fabulously cheesy “Om-a-Nom” video starts off with Rei singing about how sharks are scary killers. But after Ken does a rap about the true nature of sharks, the song ends with both of them singing about how sharks are “awesome.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%