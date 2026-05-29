‘Heated Rivalry,’ but make it platonic: Michael Bublé & Drew Scott team for Canadian hockey show

Michael Bublé greeted by fans during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s a show about two guys and Canadian hockey, but it’s family-friendly.

Michael Bublé and his pal Drew Scott of the show Property Brothers will be the stars of a new Prime Video series called Hometown Giants. The two stars are minority owners of the Vancouver Giants, a major junior hockey league featuring players ages 16-20, which serves as a talent pool for the NHL.

The six-episode series will follow the young players as they face “constant pressure, sacrifice and life-changing decisions.” It will debut this fall.

According to Northeast Now, the first episode finds Michael and Drew calling their pal and fellow Canadian, Ryan Reynolds, for advice about buying into the struggling Giants. Ryan went through a similar experience when he purchased a Welsh soccer team for his docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. Michael said Ryan’s reaction was: “What are you doing, idiots? You know what you’re getting into?”

“All Canadian celebrities, they buy a sports team, that’s just what we do,” Michael continued. “His advice was, ‘Don’t do it.’”