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Buck Country Music News

How you can see part of Ashley McBryde’s ‘Wild’ 2026 CMA Fest

todayJune 5, 2026

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Melissa Etheridge & Ashley McBryde (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify)

If you’re bummed you’re not at CMA Fest in Nashville this weekend, here’s a little something to get you through: You can check out a three-song set by Ashley McBryde on CBS Saturday Morning.

The “Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” hitmaker will showcase tunes from her fifth studio album, Wild, just as she did Thursday during her set at Spotify House at Ole Red. 

Rock icon Melissa Etheridge popped up during Ashley’s performance, then followed her down Lower Broadway to Redemption Bar, where Shelly Fairchild joined them for an acoustic round. 

Ashley set her 2026 CMA Fest in motion with Wednesday’s Trybe Fan Club Party. The fun continues on Sunday, when she’ll be Artist of the Day at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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