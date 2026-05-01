AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Hulu shares trailer for Lisa Ann Walter’s debut comedy special

todayMay 1, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Lisa Ann Walter in her new comedy special ‘Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.’ (Disney)

The trailer for Lisa Ann Walter’s first comedy special has arrived.

Hulu has released the trailer for the Abbott Elementary actress and comedian’s debut comedy special, called Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.

Walter covers many topics during the new special, including feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing and navigating a backsliding America, all told from the “no-filter lens of a grown-a** woman who has been paying attention,” according to an official description.

The trailer for the special, which was filmed in Philadelphia, shows off several of Walter’s jokes.

“I had a young boyfriend for a while after the divorce,” Walter says. “I didn’t want to, but I was divorced in LA and that’s the law.”

This new comedy special was written, performed, executive produced and directed by Walter. Her Abbott Elementary costar Sheryl Lee Ralph serves as one of its executive producers.

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident arrives to Hulu on May 15.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%