Husband of American woman missing in Bahamas leaves islands, attorney says

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(NEW YORK) — The husband of an American woman who is missing in the Bahamas has left the islands two days after being released by local authorities, his attorney said Wednesday, as the search continues for his wife, Lynette Hooker.

The attorney for Brian Hooker said his mother is not well.

Meanwhile, cadaver dogs from the U.S. Coast Guard are now being used to help with the search for Lynette Hooker, local police told ABC News.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said in a statement Thursday that the search and recovery work is ongoing, with operations involving “extensive shoreline patrols, sea patrols, aerial drone surveillance, and submersible drone operations.”

Lynette Hooker has been missing since the evening of April 4. Her husband reported she went overboard on a dinghy.

When the 55-year-old Michigan woman and her husband departed Hope Town on the Abaco Islands for their yacht, Soulmate, in Elbow Cay, bad weather caused her to fall off the dinghy, her husband told authorities.

Brian Hooker, 58, was arrested on April 8 and questioned by police. He was released on Monday without charges.

Brian Hooker told ABC News on Tuesday that he was staying in the Bahamas with a “sole focus” of finding his wife, “no matter how likely or unlikely that is.”

He said at the time that he planned “to go back to the boat, and then hire or beg people to help me go find some areas to search.”

Brian Hooker’s attorney did not allow him to answer questions about what happened the night his wife went overboard due to the pending investigation.

When asked if there was anything he wishes he’d done differently, Brian Hooker was emotional, saying, “I will always think there was something I could have done differently. My one job, my one job was to look out for her, and that has not happened. And I’m gonna keep looking out for her now, the best I can.”

ABC News’ Brian Andrews contributed to this report.