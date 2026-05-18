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National News

ICE agent charged in nonfatal shooting of Venezuelan immigrant in MinneapolisLaura Romero

todayMay 18, 2026

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(MINNEAPOLIS) — Minnesota prosecutors on Monday announced charges against a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in the nonfatal shooting of a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The federal agent, Christian Castro, was charged with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime in the Jan. 14 shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, according to the Hennepin County attorney.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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