In brief: ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ renewed for season 4 and more

The AMC series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is coming back for a fourth season. This renewal announcement came during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. It arrives after season 3 of the show, which was called The Vampire Lestat, ended its run. Season 4 of the series will be known as Anne Rice’s Queen of the Damned. A teaser for the upcoming season, which will debut to both AMC and AMC+, has also been released …

Another adaptation of one of Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s books is in the works. Deadline reports that Netflix is adapting his book Happy Old Year into a series. Paiva’s work I’m Still Here was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie by director Walter Salles …

A stage musical adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is set to make its North American premiere Off Broadway in New York City this fall. The show will premiere at the Public Theater with its first preview on Oct. 8. Its official opening date will be Oct. 21 and it will run until Nov. 15. Dead Outlaw Tony nominee Andrew Durand will star as the titular man who defies the rules of age. The musical is based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald short story. It won the Olivier Award for best new musical in 2025 …