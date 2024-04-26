AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘Heartstopper’ cast grows, and more

todayApril 26, 2024

The Netflix LGBT rom-com Heartstopper has added Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning‘s Hayley Atwell and Ray Donovan‘s Eddie Marsan to its season 3 cast, according to Variety. The trade reports Atwell will play Diane, the aunt of Kit Connor‘s Nick, who offers tough advice about his relationship with Charlie, played by Joe Locke; Marsan will play Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist; and Bailey will make a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, Charlie’s the social media celebrity crush …

Netflix has given a 16-episode straight-to-series order to a yet-to-be-titled comedy starring stand-up comedian Leanne Morgan, who co-created the series with The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedy revolves around Morgan, whose life “takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman,” per THR. “Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and Jell-O salad” …

Variety reports Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yang have been tapped to star in director Andrew Ahn‘s remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet. The film “follows what happens when Min’s boyfriend Chris rejects his marriage proposal. Min convinces his best friend Angela to marry him instead, paying for her partner Liz’s IVF treatments in exchange for his green card,” per the outlet. “However, things begin to unravel when Min’s grandmother makes a surprise trip from Seoul to throw the couple a Korean wedding banquet.” Kelly Marie Tran, Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen are also attached to star …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

