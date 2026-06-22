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Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ guest hosts announced and more

todayJune 22, 2026

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Curry Barker’s next film has landed at Universal Film Group. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Obsession director’s next film will be released by the studio along with Blumhouse Atomic Monster. The outlet describes it as an eight-figure deal for Barker to write, produce and direct his third film …

An animated Pippi Longstocking series is in the works. Variety reports that Studiocanal is teaming up with its Paddington production partner Heyday Films to develop a new animated show based on the book character. The series will focus on Pippi, who arrives in a small town and changes it forever …

We now know the celebrities who will fill in for Jimmy Kimmel and host Jimmy Kimmel Live! during his traditional summer break. Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo, Jelly Roll and Rosie O’Donnell are set to host the show over the summer months. The announcement was made during Kimmel’s monologue on Thursday, which was interrupted by Matt Damon, who used a Trojan horse to sneak onstage …

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Written by: ABC News

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