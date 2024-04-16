AD
In Brief: Keanu reportedly headed to 'Sonic' threequel, and more

April 16, 2024

Miami Vice and Nash Bridges alum Don Johnson has been tapped to star alongside Joshua Jackson in Ryan Murphy‘s new ABC drama Dr. Odyssey, according to Deadline. Details are being kept under wraps, though the series is believed to be a medical procedural set on a ship, per the outlet. Dr. Odyssey is set for a fall debut …

Suits, the former USA Network series that set streaming records when it was added to Netflix last year, is now heading for another broadcast TV run in syndication, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Starting this fall, all nine seasons will be available via the Fox-owned MyNetwork TV programming service. Suits currently streams on Netflix and Peacock …

As first reported on The John Campea Show and confirmed by a source to Variety, Keanu Reeves has joined the voice cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He’ll reportedly play Shadow, an anthropomorphic hedgehog and frequent antagonist to Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz. Additional voice actors include Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik, along with Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, Cristo Fernández, Jorma Taccone and James Wolk

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

