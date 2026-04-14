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Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ season 2 starts production and more

todayApril 14, 2026

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The second season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith has started production. Amazon MGM Studios and New Regency made the announcement that cameras have started rolling on season 2 of the Prime Video show on Monday. Season 1 star Maya Erskine is joining the show as an executive producer, while Donald Glover returns as an executive producer and its co-creator …

World premieres? For spring? Groundbreaking. The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere will be livestreamed on Disney+ and Hulu. The star-studded event takes place on April 20 at Lincoln Center in New York City, with the livestream starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Fans can expect Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley and more to walk the carpet. The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters on May 1 …

War Machine star Alan Ritchson is bringing a new survival competition series to Netflix. The premise follows what happens when a group of high-profile influencers and headline-makers get the luxuries of their everyday lives stripped away. They will have to rely on their instincts and determination to outlast their competition and figure out who they are without fame and followers. Ritchson will guide the contestants along the way as they push themselves beyond their limits …

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Written by: ABC News

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