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Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ season 2 trailer and more

todayApril 28, 2026

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Hudson Williams is staying booked and busy. Deadline reports that the Heated Rivalry breakout star has joined the cast of the upcoming culinary thriller film Tyrant. Other new additions to the cast include Paapa Essiedu, Omar Apollo and Nara Smith. They join the previously announced cast of Charlize Theron, Julia Garner and Demi Moore …

Alice and Steve now has a release date. Hulu has announced that the complete first season of the new comedy series starring Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker will arrive to the streaming service on June 8. All six episodes for the show, which finds friends turning into foes, will be available to watch internationally …

The trailer for the new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! has arrived. It stars Colin Jost back as host of the program, which moves to Netflix for season 2 after streaming its first season on Prime Video. This new season premieres May 11, with new episodes debuting every weekday through June 5 …

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Written by: ABC News

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