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Entertainment News

In brief: ‘The Chosen’ season 6 gets premiere date and more

todayApril 6, 2026

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We now know when season 6 of The Chosen will make its debut. Prime Video has announced that the sixth season of the series will premiere on Nov. 15. The season covers the events of the final day of Jesus’ life through following the people who loved and condemned him …

Dakota Mortensen is not going to be part of the upcoming new season of Vanderpump Villa. Variety reports that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member and ex-partner of Taylor Frankie Paul will have his storyline edited out of season 3 of the reality TV show, which is set to make its debut on April 16 …

It seems that Ryan Gosling will no longer star in the next film from directors Daniels. Entertainment Weekly reports that Gosling has dropped out of the upcoming event film from Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The currently untitled movie is set to begin shooting in Los Angeles this summer. The outlet reports Gosling dropped out due to scheduling reasons …

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