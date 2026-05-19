Is Kacey Lee the ‘Loneliest Girl’ in Walmart?

Kacey Musgraves (Lee)

You may not have heard of Kacey Lee, but you can check out her work at America’s largest retailer.

You see, Kacey Lee is the name of the new partnership between Kacey Musgraves and Lee jeans, available exclusively through Walmart.

“The idea of this capsule excited me, not only because my middle name is ‘Lee,’ but because it feels very nostalgic,” Kacey says. “I grew up wearing Lee and I wear a lot of denim, vintage tees and workwear, so this partnership felt like a natural fit.”

“I loved collaborating on the designs and finding ways to incorporate my lyrics and elements of my personality,” she continues. “The goal is always to design pieces I would personally wear, and I know y’all will love it as much as I do.”

It’s Lee’s first celebrity collab, including men’s and women’s denim bottoms and tops, as well as sleepwear, swimwear, accessories and pet items.

Kacey Lee offers more than 100 pieces ranging from $8 to $42.

The collection takes inspiration from Kacey’s new album, Middle of Nowhere, and its current radio single, “Loneliest Girl.”