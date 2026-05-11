Is Shania bringing ‘Dirty Rosie’ to the ACMs?

Shania Twain’s “Dirty Rosie” (Republic Records)

If you like to take your chances in Vegas, it’s probably a safe bet Shania Twain will be performing during Sunday’s 61st ACMs, as well as hosting.

Why? Well, she just confirmed she has a new song.

“You can drive a hummer, in the summer,” she wrote on Instagram Monday. “You can EVEN drive the ladies, in my mercedes. BUT you can’t drive my truck. New song Dirty Rosie coming this Wednesday.”

Shania leans against the steering wheel of said ride on the cover of the track, which is included in the post.

If you’ve seen her earlier tease, you know she’s quoting the lyrics of the song, which she previewed in what seems to be a clip from the music video.

Shania’s most recent album is 2023’s Queen of Me, though she’s put out a handful of collabs since.

Tune in to see her take the stage at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, which stream live from Las Vegas on Prime Video.