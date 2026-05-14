Items from The Doors, The Who and more featured in Grammy Museum ‘Tower of Song’ exhibit

: Drummer Keith Moon performs with The Who at the Omni Coliseum on November 24, 1975 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images)

The Grammy Museum has teamed with the Songwriters Hall of Fame for a new exhibit highlighting both inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and recordings that have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

According to the description, Tower of Song: Iconic Songwriters & Recordings, opening May 28, “explores the art and craft of songwriting and recording to deepen visitors’ knowledge and appreciation for the songwriters, artists and albums that have shaped the sound of popular music over the past 50 years.”

Highlights of the exhibit include: The Who drummer Keith Moon’s gold drum kit that he played with the band and in the movie Tommy; a personal notebook belonging to The Doors’ Jim Morrison, along with a microphone used during live shows; and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s Mosrite Gospel electric guitar, used to write songs for 1991’s Nevermind, which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018.

There are also SHOF inductee Neil Diamond’s handwritten lyrics to “Song Sung Blue” and the gold-rimmed glasses SHOF inductee Prince wore in Purple Rain, along with a lace shirt and blue cuff links worn on the Purple Rain tour.