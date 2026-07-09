It’s time for Honest Confessions with Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce (Disney/Larry McCormack)

Carly Pearce is ready to get real with her fans.

“Every song on Honest Woman started with the truth. I want to hear yours,” she wrote on her socials, referencing the title of her fifth studio album.

If you click on the link attached to the post, it takes you to a page titled “Choose Your Honest Woman Moment.”

What follows are five prompts and your chance to share your experience as part of the Honest Confessions campaign: “The truth I’ve been afraid to admit is…,” “What I’ve learned the hard way is…,” “The most honest thing I’ve never said out loud is…,” “People assume women should…” and “I wish I had known…”

Those who share their stories will have “a chance to win a hand written letter from Carly.”

Honest Woman drops Aug. 28.