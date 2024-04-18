AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll does enjoy eating jelly rolls

April 18, 2024

If you enjoy eating jelly rolls, you just might be buddies with Jelly Roll.

People recently asked Jelly if he likes the sugary cake, and his response was, “Nobody’s ever asked, and I kind of do.”

“But here’s a funny thing. I didn’t realize that jelly rolls were cakes,” says Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord. “I got named Jelly Roll after a jelly donut. My mother didn’t know there was a different pastry called a jelly roll.”

With a nickname like that, surely he’s been gifted with a bunch of jelly rolls, right?

“It is awesome. Venues will always have one,” says Jelly, adding that he receives them “all the time” now.

His favorite flavors? “I love anything with strawberry or grape in it,” says the “Son of a Sinner” singer.

Jelly’s currently in the top 10 of the country charts with his latest single, “Halfway to Hell.” You can find it on his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, out now.

Jelly’s headlining Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wraps October 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to jellyroll615.com.

