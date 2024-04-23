AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu go bot-to-bot in Netflix sci-fi thriller ‘Atlas’

todayApril 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the full trailer to the Jennifer Lopez sci-fi thriller Atlas, which also stars Barbie‘s Simu Liu and Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown.

In the movie, the This Is Me… Now star plays Atlas Shepherd, “a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence,” who joins a mission to capture Harlan (Liu), a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past.

“If you really want to try to capture Harlan, you need me on that mission,” she says.

“Don’t worry: We are simply the better versions of you,” Harlan tells Atlas icily.

However, when her mission goes sideways and she’s blown out of an exploding starship, Atlas finds herself marooned on an inhospitable planet, protected by a giant robot suit — and its own onboard AI.

The streamer continues, “Her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.”

The trailer is heavy on the action, with Jenny from the bot arming it to the teeth and taking on Harlan’s mechanized army.

Atlas drops on Netflix May 24.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%