Jethro Tull’s first live album, ‘Bursting Out’, getting expanded reissue

todayApril 11, 2024

Rhino

Jethro Tull’s first live album, Bursting Out, is getting reissued with a whole host of extras for fans. 

Originally released in September 1978 as a double album, Bursting Out was recorded during the band’s Heavy Horses European tour, featuring performances from shows that took place in May and June of that year.

The reissue, Bursting Out (The Inflated Edition), will be released as an expanded three-CD/three-DVD set, remixed by Steven Wilson. It will feature previously unreleased performances, a CD of an edited version of a 1978 Madison Square Garden show, previously released in 2009, and a DVD of the full MSG show, with over 50 minutes of video that was previously broadcast on the BBC and Radio 1.

Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson says the album “serves as a fine testimony for the many wonderful shows we did in the 70s before general touring fatigue and burn-out began a year or so later,” adding, “Enjoy vintage Tull at its ’70s best!”

Bursting Out (The Inflated Edition) will be released June 21. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

