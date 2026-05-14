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Entertainment News

Jodie Comer to star in Damon Lindeloff’s new HBO series, ‘The Chain’

todayMay 14, 2026

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Jodie Comer attends The 2025 Fashion Awards presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 1, 2025, in London, England. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Jodie Comer is the first link in The Chain.

The actress is set to star in the upcoming HBO series The Chain from creator Damon Lindelof. Comer will play Rachel in the limited series, which is based on the bestselling book by Adrian McKinty.

Comer’s casting was announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Meet Rachel,” the caption reads. “Jodie Comer stars in #TheChain, the new Damon Lindelof limited series based off the book by Adrian McKinty.”

McKinty’s 2019 book follows a suburban mom, named Rachel, who has to consider the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped. While details on the show are being kept under wraps, a press release from HBO says Lindelof is “expanding the mythology of McKinty’s award-winning thriller.”

HBO ordered The Chain back in January. At the time it was announced, Lindelof said, “From the moment I heard the wild and original premise of Adrian’s book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn’t thought of it myself.”

He continued, “I’ve always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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