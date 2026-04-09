John Lennon’s ‘Out the Blue’ part of War Child’s Secret 7″ series

John Lennon being interviewed by journalist Steve Turner of Beat Instrumental magazine, Apple Records, London, 19th July 1971. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

War Child has announced the return of its Secret 7″ series, which offers exclusive vinyl singles to raise money for the charity.

The 2026 Secret 7″ lineup includes John Lennon’s “Out the Blue,” which appeared on the late Beatle’s 1973 solo album, Mind Games. There are also tracks from Glass Animals, The Last Dinner Party, Bastille and more.

Only 100 copies of each single will be available, and every piece will be housed in its own unique record sleeve with completely different artwork. You can actually submit your own artwork to be featured on a sleeve now through June 1.

Once all the sleeves are ready, the records will go on display Aug. 18 at an exhibit in London and will go up for auction online.

“The artists’ identities and the track inside remain a mystery until the record is in the hands of the buyer,” War Child explains. “It’s anonymous by design and fans bid for the record sleeve they love, not the name behind it, with the track and visual artist behind the sleeves revealed once the auction ends.”

For more info, visit WarChild.org.uk.

War Child supports children affected by conflict around the world. Launched in 2012, the Secret 7” series has raised over $1.2 million to support the organization.