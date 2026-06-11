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John Mayer to be named Philanthropist of the Year at Social Impact Summit

todayJune 11, 2026

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John Mayer speaks onstage as John Mayer performs at a private concert benefiting The Heart and Armor Foundation for Veterans Health at Henson Studios on September 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Heart and Armor)

John Mayer’s been out of the spotlight lately, but he’ll reemerge in July to accept a special honor.

Along with Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, John will be named Philanthropist of the Year at the third annual Social Impact Summit, scheduled for July 22 in West Hollywood. Also being honored is the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

John’s honor comes from his involvement in his charity, the Heart and Armor Foundation, which focuses on scientific research to support veterans. Since he founded the charity, it’s donated over $5 million for research into mental health and community reintegration. The charity has also supported over $16 million in federally funded scientific grants for PTSD treatment and other issues.

John says in a statement, “This year marks the 250th anniversary of the United States and we must recognize, support and help our veterans as they play an integral role in our nation. I am proud of the work we have accomplished and look forward to reaching many goals we have yet to achieve.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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