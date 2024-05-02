Jon Bon Jovi teases Bon Jovi tour: “Not tonight, but very soon”

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Jon Bon Jovi has given fans some hope that a new Bon Jovi tour may be happening in the near future.

The rocker previously revealed that he is still recovering from surgery for atrophied vocal cords and that he wouldn’t tour again unless his voice was back 100%. In a new interview with Planet Rock, he seems to suggest he’s close to getting there.

Jon’s surgery and recovery are detailed in the recently released Hulu docuseries Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story, but Jon says what fans see in the series covers things that happened up to two years ago.

“It’s been a slog,” he says of the recovery. “Nothing that I would ever wish on my worst enemy.” But, he says, “The recovery is proceeding, it’s progressing, it’s getting there, and it’s sort of out of your control at this point.” He notes, “The good news is we’re coming through it.”

And when the idea of a possible tour with the band was mentioned, Jon seemed more than hopeful.

“Oh, I’m not worried about it. It’s gonna happen. Not tonight but very soon,” he says. “For me to be in this clear a voice at 9 a.m. in the morning after eight hours of talking yesterday, it’s there. It’s just a matter of time now.”

As fans wait for a tour, at least they’ll get to enjoy some new music. Bon Jovi will release the new album, Forever, on June 7.