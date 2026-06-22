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Rev Rock Report

Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ gets high fidelity audio upgrade for 55th anniversary

todayJune 22, 2026

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Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ (Rhino)

It was 55 years ago Monday that Joni Mitchell released her iconic album Blue, and to celebrate, the album has gotten an audio upgrade.

Rhino High Fidelity has just released limited-edition audiophile editions of the album on reel-to-reel and vinyl.

The vinyl reissue, cut from the original master tapes to 180-gram vinyl, is limited to 5,000 numbered copies. It includes an album insert featuring a new Q&A with Mitchell. The reel-to-reel, which was duplicated in real time from the original flat analog master tape, is limited to only 350 copies.

Released June 22, 1971, Blue is considered by many to be one of the greatest pop and rock albums of all time. Written following Mitchell’s breakup with Graham Nash, and during a relationship with James Taylor, the album includes such iconic Mitchell tunes as “A Case of You” and “River.” It peaked at #15 on the Billboard 200 and went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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