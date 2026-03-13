Josh Groban goes to the movies with new album ‘Cinematic’

Josh Groban, ‘Cinematic.’ (Reprise Records)

Get the popcorn, because Josh Groban is taking us to the movies.

His new album Cinematic, due out May 8, features his interpretations of songs made famous on the silver screen. The 10 tracks feature songs from movies ranging from Casablanca and The Godfather to The Lion King, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Pinocchio.

“There’s something incredibly powerful about the way a song or score can elevate a story and stay with you long after the credits roll,” Josh says in a statement. “With Cinematic, I wanted to honor that feeling — the nostalgia, the drama, the romance — while bringing my own voice and perspective to these timeless songs.”

“Recording this album felt like stepping into some of the most iconic moments in film history,” he adds. “And I hope listeners are transported the same way I have always been when the lights go down and the music begins.”

The first song released from the album is Josh’s version of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” from The Lion King, featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles.

One song, “Unchained Melody,” from Ghost, is recorded as a duet with Jennifer Hudson, with whom he’ll be touring later this year. There’s also Josh’s take on “Moon River,” from Breakfast at Tiffany‘s, featuring his father, Jack Groban, on trumpet.

Josh is set to perform at the Oscars on Sunday night. Presumably, he will perform at least one song from the album, though it has not been confirmed.

Here’s the track list for Cinematic:

“As Time Goes By” (from Casablanca)

“Skyfall” (from James Bond’s Skyfall)

“Brucia La Terra” (from The Godfather)

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (from The Lion King) featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

“When You Wish Upon a Star” (from Pinocchio)

“Unchained Melody” (from Ghost) with Jennifer Hudson

“Remember Me” (from Coco)

“Moon River” (from Breakfast at Tiffany’s) featuring Jack Groban

“Against All Odds” (from Against All Odds)

“Stand By Me” (from Stand By Me)

Josh’s GEMS World Tour with Jennifer Hudson hits North America in June. In October, he’ll resume his GEMS residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.